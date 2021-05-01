Merculet Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and $220,194.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00063358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00283493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $625.40 or 0.01087261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.51 or 0.00724101 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,502.30 or 0.99968464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

