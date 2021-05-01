Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.48. 604,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,817,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

