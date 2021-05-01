Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Earns “Hold” Rating from TD Securities

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

MERC stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

