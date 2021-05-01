MenaPay Price Hits $0.0186 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. MenaPay has a market cap of $2.49 million and $1,683.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00067722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.07 or 0.00826086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00095628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00047360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

