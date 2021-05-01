Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.55 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $46,266.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

