Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives GBX 184 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 184 ($2.40).

Several research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of MRO stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 162.90 ($2.13). 7,673,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,343,708. The firm has a market cap of £7.91 billion and a PE ratio of -14.81. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 78.18 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

