MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEIP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEIP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,931. The company has a market cap of $410.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 152.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 388,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 530,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 29.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.