MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Million

Analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to announce $4.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $20.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $31.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.17 million, with estimates ranging from $49.95 million to $103.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 507,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.