Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.32

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.32 and last traded at $131.48, with a volume of 9021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.20.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

