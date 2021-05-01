Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.240-4.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.17.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.68. 221,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,410 shares of company stock worth $28,508,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.