Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.240-4.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medpace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,687. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.99.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,919,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,410 shares of company stock valued at $28,508,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

