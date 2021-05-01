MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report sales of $5.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. MediWound posted sales of $4.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $30.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $31.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.85 million, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $19.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 million.

Several research firms recently commented on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Aegis started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 82,050 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in MediWound by 16.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 249,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $4.53 on Friday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $123.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.