Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.720-1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.760 EPS.
Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.05. 4,421,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,562. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $22.82.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.89.
In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
