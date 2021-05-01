Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.720-1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.760 EPS.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.05. 4,421,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,562. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.89.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

