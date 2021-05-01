Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.720-1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.760 EPS.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,562. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.89.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.