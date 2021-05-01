McKesson Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

McKesson has raised its dividend payment by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McKesson to earn $17.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of MCK opened at $187.56 on Friday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $125.65 and a 12-month high of $198.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

