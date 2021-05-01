McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 3.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

McDonald’s stock opened at $236.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.33. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $236.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

