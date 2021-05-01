McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $314,642,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $95,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,646,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,782,000.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

