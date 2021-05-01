McAdam LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVDA stock opened at $600.38 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.84 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

