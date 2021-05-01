McAdam LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $233.56 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

