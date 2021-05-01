Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the March 31st total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.1 days.

OTCMKTS MZDAF remained flat at $$7.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.