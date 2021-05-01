Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Investment analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWBR. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of CWBR opened at $1.34 on Thursday. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in CohBar by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CohBar by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of CohBar by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CohBar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

