Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 129.62% from the company’s previous close.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Get Chimerix alerts:

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $746.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chimerix by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.