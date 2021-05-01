Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.

Shares of MATW stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 220,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,691. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

