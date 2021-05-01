Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

NYSE MTRN traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 215,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,495. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. Materion has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

