Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading Down 6.4% After Earnings Miss

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.76. 11,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 525,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

