Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Materialise updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Materialise stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. 246,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,671. Materialise has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

