Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.75 million-$58.75 million.
A number of analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.
Shares of MTLS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 246,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,671. Materialise has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 0.94.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
