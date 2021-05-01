Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Macquarie

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective hoisted by Macquarie from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $378.50.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,738. Mastercard has a one year low of $263.01 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $379.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

