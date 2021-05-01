Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

APD stock opened at $288.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.87 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

