Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 929 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 178,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $1,604,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $349.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

