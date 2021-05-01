Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 191 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $186.76 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

