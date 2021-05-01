Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,010,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000.

JPIB stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41.

