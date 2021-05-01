Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 500 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS:NOBL opened at $90.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.