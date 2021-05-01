Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,050 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,983,580. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

