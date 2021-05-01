Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 600 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in International Paper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,201,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

International Paper stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

