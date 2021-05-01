Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Masco updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

NYSE:MAS opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $65.29.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.