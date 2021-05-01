Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Masco by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Masco by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAS opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $65.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Insiders have sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

