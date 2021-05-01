Marykay Fuller Buys 4,189 Shares of GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (LON:GABI) Stock

GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (LON:GABI) insider Marykay Fuller acquired 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £4,147.11 ($5,418.23).

GCP Asset Backed Income stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 42.90 and a quick ratio of 42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.83 million and a P/E ratio of 14.71. GCP Asset Backed Income Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 76.26 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 103.62 ($1.35). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. GCP Asset Backed Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

