Maro (MARO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,306.00

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $209.57 million and $16,306.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.55 or 0.00826218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00094704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 938,236,656 coins and its circulating supply is 481,211,501 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.