Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on May 20th

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. Marlin Business Services has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $270.33 million, a P/E ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. Marlin Business Services had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

