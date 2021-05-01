Marlin Achieves Market Cap of $151.09 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Marlin has a total market cap of $151.09 million and approximately $43.45 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 61.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00063358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00283493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $625.40 or 0.01087261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.51 or 0.00724101 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,502.30 or 0.99968464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

