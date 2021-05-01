Mark Zuckerberg Sells 68,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $20,402,040.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total transaction of $20,615,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $20,797,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total value of $2,457,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.80. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.