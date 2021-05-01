Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

MGDPF stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

