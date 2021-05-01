Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Raised to $29.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

