Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to $29.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Alliance Securities reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,372,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after buying an additional 3,463,039 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after buying an additional 2,876,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,855,000 after buying an additional 1,324,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

