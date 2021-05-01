Manna (MANNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Manna has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $70.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Manna has traded 163.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002583 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,676.90 or 0.98555346 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,038,268 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,046 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

