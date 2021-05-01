Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 106,177 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Main Street Capital by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 242,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,213. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

