Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) SVP Sells $476,200.00 in Stock

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

