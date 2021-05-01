MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.22 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.520-0.560 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. 751,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,432. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

