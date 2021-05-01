MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to post $152.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.00 million and the highest is $156.09 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $137.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $607.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.00 million to $617.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $658.35 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $679.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of MTSI opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Analog Century Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.0% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 221,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 57,390 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.